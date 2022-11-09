Misk Global Forum kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

The Misk Global Forum kicked off Wednesday in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, gathering over 100 speakers looking to tackle topics related to bridging generational gaps, which is this year’s focus.
This year’s global forum also comes as an occasion to celebrate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s foundation, Misk, on its 10-year-anniversary. Over the past decade, the foundation has provided support in up-skilling Saudi youth in an effort to empower them and further their potential.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The two-day event, which Misk Foundation said was its largest version yet, is taking place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC).
Held under the slogan ‘Generation Transformation,’ the platform aims to spark discussions, inspire intergenerational dialogue, “break barriers, inspire change and transform the world through raising awareness about shared values and common grounds,” according to the forum’s website.
This is considered as the first step toward opening a dialogue that “leads to real, transformative impact through the individual, the community and to the world at large,” it added.
Read more:
Misk Global Forum to bring over 100 speakers under ‘Generation Transformation’ slogan
Saudi Arabia commits $2.5 bln for Middle East Green Initiative: Crown Prince
Saudi climate envoy meets with high-level officials during COP27
-
Youtuber Logan Paul injured in Saudi Arabia wrestling matchYoutuber Logan Paul injured his knee during a professional wrestling match in Riyadh on Saturday.For the latest headlines, follow our Google News ... Sports
-
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches ‘Ceer’, the first Saudi electric vehicle brandSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced the launch of Ceer, the first Saudi electric vehicle brand that will contribute to Saudi ... Saudi Arabia
-
Iran state-linked Telegram channel posts video of simulated attack on Saudi ArabiaA Telegram channel affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) published on Wednesday a video of a simulated attack on oil ... Saudi Arabia