The Misk Global Forum kicks off in Riyadh gathering over 100 speakers
Misk Global Forum kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
The Misk Global Forum kicked off Wednesday in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, gathering over 100 speakers looking to tackle topics related to bridging generational gaps, which is this year’s focus.

This year’s global forum also comes as an occasion to celebrate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s foundation, Misk, on its 10-year-anniversary. Over the past decade, the foundation has provided support in up-skilling Saudi youth in an effort to empower them and further their potential.

The two-day event, which Misk Foundation said was its largest version yet, is taking place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC).

Held under the slogan ‘Generation Transformation,’ the platform aims to spark discussions, inspire intergenerational dialogue, “break barriers, inspire change and transform the world through raising awareness about shared values and common grounds,” according to the forum’s website.

This is considered as the first step toward opening a dialogue that “leads to real, transformative impact through the individual, the community and to the world at large,” it added.

