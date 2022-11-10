Cybersecurity threats take center stage in Riyadh at global events

The second edition of the Global Cybersecurity Forum kicked off in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on Wednesday amid the growing threat of cybercrimes worldwide, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The two-day event has welcomed 120 high-level international speakers who will discuss the evolving socioeconomic and geopolitical aspects that shape the global Cyberspace, according to SPA.

Governor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the event, which was organized by the National Cybersecurity Authority under the theme of “Rethinking the Global Cyber Order.”

As the cybersecurity sector rapidly develops, the threats and challenges it faces are growing as well, the Riyadh Governor said in a speech at the forum’s opening ceremony.

Riyadh is also scheduled to host the international Black Hat event – the biggest cybersecurity event in the Middle East and North Africa – from November 15 to 17, SPA reported.

Black Hat will attract the industry’s top experts and speakers, including more than 200 officials from global technology and cybersecurity firms, according to SPA.

The event will also feature several specialized training courses, sessions, and workshops, as well as competitions with awards of over $256,955.

Black Hat is organized by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, as well as Informa, in partnership with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

