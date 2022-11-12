Theme
A view of a plane flying over Sharm El-Sheikh, during the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 7, 2022. REUTERS
Saudi Arabia to host MENA climate week in 2023: Energy minister

Reuters
Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday the kingdom would host the Middle East and North Africa climate week in 2023.

“We have been talking with UNFCCC secretariat and we will be hosting in 2023 the MENA climate week,” the prince said at a panel at the Saudi Green Initiative event taking place on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

The minister also said Saudi Arabia was working on establishing a regional center to advance emission reductions.

