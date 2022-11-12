Saudi Arabia to host MENA climate week in 2023: Energy minister

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday the kingdom would host the Middle East and North Africa climate week in 2023.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We have been talking with UNFCCC secretariat and we will be hosting in 2023 the MENA climate week,” the prince said at a panel at the Saudi Green Initiative event taking place on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

The minister also said Saudi Arabia was working on establishing a regional center to advance emission reductions.

Read more:



Saudi Arabia progresses with its 2030 climate action plan: Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia announces 13 new renewables projects in latest move towards net-zero

Saudi Arabia starts carbon-capture center as part of 2060 net-zero goal