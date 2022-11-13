Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives phone call from France’s President Macron

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from France’s President Emmanuel Macron, the official Saudi Press Agency reported early Sunday.

The leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties between their countries within the framework of their strategic partnership, as well as pressing issues of global and regional importance and reviewed efforts which have been made to enhance security and stability.

The Crown Prince commended Macron’s assertion of his country’s support for security and stability in the region, as well as its rejection of threats to regional stability.

The pair also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest, SPA said.

