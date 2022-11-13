Saudi Arabia’s Olympic Committee joins UN ‘Sports for Climate Action’ initiative

Vice President and Secretary-General of Saudi Arabia’s Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Fahd bin Jalawi signed an agreement for the committee to join the United Nations’ “Sports for Climate Action” initiative, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The agreement was signed during the second day of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, held on Friday and Saturday on the sidelines of the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt.

On behalf of the committee’s Chairman Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, Prince Fahd said he was “pleased to announce” the signing of the agreement and expressed his appreciation for the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to establish a greener future for the Kingdom.

Prince Fahd urged that the gravity of the current climate crisis means that everyone must play a role in accelerating the pace of developing a more sustainable society, noting that the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee continues to expand the scope of climate action in the Kingdom.

The committee has been heavily involved in raising awareness among sports communities in Saudi Arabia of the dangers posed by climate change, he added.

“We still have more to do, and we aim to expand the scope of sports’ involvement in all sports organizations, federations, and committees in the Kingdom to play an effective role in achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 and aligning their plans with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Prince Fahd said.

