Saudi Crown Prince leaves to attend G20 in Bali: Report

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has left to attend G20 meetings in Bali, Indonesia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
He will visit a number of other Asian countries to meet their leaders and discuss bilateral relations, SPA added.
