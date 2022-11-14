Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Crown Prince leaves to attend G20 in Bali: Report

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has left to attend G20 meetings in Bali, Indonesia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

He will visit a number of other Asian countries to meet their leaders and discuss bilateral relations, SPA added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives phone call from France’s President Macron

Saudi Arabia’s Olympic Committee joins UN ‘Sports for Climate Action’ initiative

Saudi Arabia starts carbon-capture center as part of 2060 net-zero goal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size