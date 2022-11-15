Medics save the life of Umrah pilgrim whose heart stopped for 2 minutes

Medical staff saved the life of a pilgrim whose heart stopped beating for two minutes while performing the Umrah rituals in Mecca, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Pakistani patient suffered an aortic valve stenosis which blocked blood flow and cause their heart to stop.

They were rushed to the al-Haram Hospital at the Grand Mosque, and then transferred to Mecca’s King Abdullah Medical City.

There, medical staff diagnosed the condition using CT scans before operating on the patient – expanding the artery and placing the patient on life support.

The patient remained at the hospital until recovering to good health, SPA reported.

Read more:

New fast-recovery hysterectomy procedure carried out at UAE’s Fujairah Hospital

Leading Gulf professionals discuss health governance and climate adaptation in Dubai

New opportunities in Saudi healthcare infrastructure attract increased investments