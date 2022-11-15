Medics save the life of Umrah pilgrim whose heart stopped for 2 minutes
Medical staff saved the life of a pilgrim whose heart stopped beating for two minutes while performing the Umrah rituals in Mecca, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.
The Pakistani patient suffered an aortic valve stenosis which blocked blood flow and cause their heart to stop.
They were rushed to the al-Haram Hospital at the Grand Mosque, and then transferred to Mecca’s King Abdullah Medical City.
There, medical staff diagnosed the condition using CT scans before operating on the patient – expanding the artery and placing the patient on life support.
The patient remained at the hospital until recovering to good health, SPA reported.
