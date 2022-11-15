Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in Bali for G20 summit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has arrived in Indonesia for the G20 summit, the official state press agency SPA reported early Tuesday.

The Crown Prince, also the Kingdom’s prime minister, was met by Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar when he arrived at Bali airport, SPA said.

The Crown Prince is accompanied to the summit by a delegation, including Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, as well as a number of cabinet ministers.

The G20 summit is taking place in the Indonesian island Bali, but during his visit, the Crown Prince will visit a number of other Asian countries to meet with their leaders and discuss bilateral relations, SPA said in an earlier statement.

