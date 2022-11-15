Saudi judge arrested over $1 mln bribe: Anti-corruption authority

Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority has arrested a judge who allegedly received a bribe to influence his ruling.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) tweeted on Monday saying that a judge had taken a $133,000 (500,000 riyal) bribe, an initial payment out of a total of $1.06 million (4,000,000 riyals).

The judge, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al-Juhani, from a court of appeal in the Medina region, has been arrested and further legal action is being taken against him.

Nazaha said it will continue to pursue a “zero-tolerance” policy to stamp out corruption among public officials in the Kingdom.

The authority said it will target anyone “who exploits the public office to achieve personal gain or harm public interest in any way, and it will continue to apply the law, with zero-tolerance against corruption.”

Nazaha was founded in 2011 and has tackled prominent corruption cases in Saudi Arabia over the last decade.

