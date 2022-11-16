Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince leaves Indonesia after G20 summit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman left Indonesia on Wednesday after participating in the two-day G20 summit, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Crown Prince was seen off at the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali by Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Essam bin Abed Al-Thaqafi, and several other high-level officials.

He thanked Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo earlier on Wednesday for his “warm reception and generous hospitality” to himself and the Saudi delegation.

“As I leave your brotherly country, following my participation in the G20 Leaders’ Summit, I express my deepest gratitude and appreciation to Your Excellency for the warm reception and generous hospitality accorded to me and the accompanying delegation,” the Saudi Prime Minister said in a cable addressed to Widodo.

“I would also like to congratulate Your Excellency for the success of the brotherly Republic of Indonesia in hosting this summit and the positive outcomes that we have reached during Your Excellency’s presidency of this summit, stressing the importance of the reached decisions that we hope to greatly contribute to supporting cooperation among G20 countries and boosting the rates of global economic growth.”

“I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and for the Indonesian people further progress and prosperity,” he concluded, extending his “greetings and appreciation” to the Indonesian president.

