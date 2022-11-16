Theme
This aerial picture taken on October 20, 2022 shows the smouldering remains of the collapsed dome of the Islamic Centre mosque in Jakarta, which caught fire during ongoing renovation work. (Photo by BAGUS SARAGIH / AFP)
This aerial picture taken on October 20, 2022 shows the smouldering remains of the collapsed dome of the Islamic Centre mosque in Jakarta, which caught fire during ongoing renovation work. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia to sponsor Indonesia mosque restoration following fire

Saudi Arabia will sponsor the restoration of an Islamic center in Indonesian capital Jakarta, after it was damaged by a fire last month, the Kingdom’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday.

“The announcement of HRH the Crown Prince confirms his keenness and interest in Islamic Centers in all brotherly and friendly countries, as they have a significant role in the education of younger generations and the spread of a tolerant Islam, as well as its message based on peace, moderation, and dialogue,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The large dome of a Grand Mosque in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta collapsed in October after a major fire, without causing any casualties.

Footage obtained by AFP at the time showed a thick column of grey smoke engulfing the dome while the flames destroyed the lower parts of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque. The Grand Mosque, located inside an Islamic center complex, was undergoing renovation.

Several construction workers were inspecting the fire from up close when the dome collapsed, sending them fleeing.

The cause of the fire, which took hours to extinguish, is under investigation but police said they suspect it started from the sparks created when workers tried to cut waterproofing membranes for the dome.

The Jakarta Islamic Center covers an area of 109,435 square meters, SPA said. It has several facilities including the 22,000 square-meter mosque, that can fit more than 20,000 worshippers.

