Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held official talks with South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in Seoul. (Twitter/@KSAMOFA)
Saudi Crown Prince holds talks with South Korean Prime Minister in Seoul

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held official talks with South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in Seoul, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

“They reviewed the friendly relations between the two countries, prospects for bilateral cooperation and ways to develop and enhance it in various fields,” SPA reported.

