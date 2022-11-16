UAE President meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince on sidelines of G20 summit
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The leaders discussed bilateral ties between their two countries, as well as topics of mutual interest, including those on the agenda for G20 talks, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by high-level officials from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including the Kingdom’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.
Officials from the UAE side who were in attendance included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed; Minister of Foreign affairs and international Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed; and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei, WAM reported.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in Bali for G20 summit
UK’s Rishi Sunak discusses energy market stability with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince
Saudi Arabia funds 12 Indonesian development projects, programs worth $401.6 mln
-
UK’s Rishi Sunak discusses energy market stability with Saudi Arabia’s Crown PrinceBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called Tuesday for efforts to stabilize oil markets in talks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in Bali for G20 summitSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has arrived in Indonesia for the G20 summit, the official state press agency SPA ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Crown Prince leaves to attend G20 in Bali: ReportSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has left to attend G20 meetings in Bali, Indonesia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.He ... Saudi Arabia