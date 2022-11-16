UAE President meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince on sidelines of G20 summit

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday.

The leaders discussed bilateral ties between their two countries, as well as topics of mutual interest, including those on the agenda for G20 talks, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by high-level officials from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including the Kingdom’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

Officials from the UAE side who were in attendance included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed; Minister of Foreign affairs and international Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed; and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei, WAM reported.

