Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets South Korea’s President in official visit to Seoul

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held talks with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-Yeol during his official visit to Seoul, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed issues of common interest and reviewed Saudi-Korean relations in various fields, including the economic, investment, and trade fields, according to SPA.

In a speech, the Crown Prince said his visit “coincides with the passage of 60 years since the establishment of relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Korea, which confirms the desire of our two countries to continue to consolidate the foundations of this historical relationship and work to complete efforts aimed at strengthening cooperation in all fields.”

“We seek to intensify joint action to confront everything that threatens international peace and security and affects energy security and the safety of supply chains,” he added.

The ties between the two countries have resulted “in a fruitful strategic partnership,” according to the Crown Prince, who said that he was looking forward to increased cooperation between Saudi Arabia and South Korea in the areas of investment and trade.

For his part, the South Korean president expressed his country’s aim to “raise bilateral relations to a new level” and was “looking forward to expanding and developing bilateral cooperation and investment in the fields of new growth and mega projects such as NEOM, defense industries, future energy such as hydrogen, culture and tourism,” according to a statement carried by SPA.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had on Wednesday met with South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in Seoul.

