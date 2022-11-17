Saudi Arabia to donate $50 mln to global Pandemic Fund: FM

Saudi Arabia will donate $50 million to the global Pandemic Fund in a bid to boost efforts to combat future pandemics, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan made the announcement during his speech at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The initiative comes as part of the goals Saudi Arabia set during its G20 presidency in 2020 to address the gaps in the global response to pandemics following the COVID-19 outbreak, according to SPA.

The fund will provide financing to low- and middle-income countries and regions to improve their ability to not only prevent future pandemics, but to also respond to outbreaks efficiently at the national, regional, and global levels, SPA cited the foreign minister as saying.

The donation will also be used to fund laboratory systems, disease surveillance, emergency communications and management, community engagement and the health workforce, according to SPA.

The Kingdom, as well as other countries, institutions, and international non-profit organizations, have provided a total of $1.4 billion as part of efforts to share epidemiological data, coordinate procurement of medical and non-medical countermeasures, and standardize regulatory measures.

