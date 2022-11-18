Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Thailand for ‘historic’ visit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Thailand on Friday – the first such visit by the Saudi leadership in three decades, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Prime Minister and Thailand Defense Minister, General Prayuth Chan-ocha welcomed the crown prince upon his arrival at the Air Force Base airport in Bangkok.

Advertisement

#فيديو | سمو #ولي_العهد يصل إلى العاصمة التايلندية #بانكوك في زيارة رسمية، وفي مقدمة مستقبليه دولة رئيس الوزراء وزير الدفاع في مملكة #تايلند.#واس pic.twitter.com/byeMsUn71H — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) November 17, 2022

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The historic visit reflects Saudi Arabia and Thailand’s efforts to enhance their cooperation and strengthen relations, SPA said in a statement.

An official reception ceremony was held in honor of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to mark the visit, according to SPA.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Thailand Abdurrahman al-Suhaibani said that the Crown Prince’s presence in Bangkok also coincides with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum, where 23 countries – including the Kingdom – will participate.

The APEC Forum will take place on November 18-19 and will see the Crown Prince meet with many of the world’s most prominent leaders, who will also be taking part in meetings at the economic summit.

The visit is aims to improve economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Thailand by exploring areas of investment and the available opportunities that are in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan and Bangkok’s development priorities, the ambassador said.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to diversify the country’s economy and reduce its income dependence on oil.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets South Korea’s President in official visit to Seoul

Saudi Crown Prince holds talks with South Korean Prime Minister in Seoul

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince leaves Indonesia after G20 summit