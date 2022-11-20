Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks as he receives the Saudi soccer team, ahead of their participation in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2022. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks as he receives the Saudi soccer team, ahead of their participation in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2022. (Reuters)

Crown Prince instructs Saudi ministries, entities to support World Cup host Qatar

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday offered the Kingdom’s support for FIFA World Cup 2022 host, neighboring Qatar, Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal said in a statement.

“The Crown Prince has instructed all ministries, commissions and government entities in the Kingdom to offer any additional support or facilitation that their counterparts in the brotherly Qatar need in order to support its effort in hosting the World Cup 2022,” the minister said in a statement on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement added that the Crown Prince has instructed the minister to follow up on this matter.

The Crown Prince is in Qatar and will attend the opening ceremony on Sunday evening.

Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup, which will kick off Sunday and run until December 18. Many fans from the region and around the world have flocked to Doha in order to watch the matches.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in Qatar to attend FIFA World Cup opening

World Cup Qatar 2022: Saudi, UAE football fans ‘beyond excited’ as tournament arrives

Falcon picks Ecuador as World Cup opening match winner in nod to falconry traditions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size