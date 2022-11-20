Crown Prince instructs Saudi ministries, entities to support World Cup host Qatar
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday offered the Kingdom’s support for FIFA World Cup 2022 host, neighboring Qatar, Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal said in a statement.
“The Crown Prince has instructed all ministries, commissions and government entities in the Kingdom to offer any additional support or facilitation that their counterparts in the brotherly Qatar need in order to support its effort in hosting the World Cup 2022,” the minister said in a statement on Twitter.
The statement added that the Crown Prince has instructed the minister to follow up on this matter.
The Crown Prince is in Qatar and will attend the opening ceremony on Sunday evening.
Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup, which will kick off Sunday and run until December 18. Many fans from the region and around the world have flocked to Doha in order to watch the matches.
