Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in Qatar to attend FIFA World Cup opening
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony later on Sunday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Crown Prince was invited by the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Mohammed bin Salam’s delegation included several of the Kingdom’s ministers and high-level officials including the foreign affairs, energy and interior ministers, among others.
Saudi Arabia is among the 32 countries which qualified to compete in the World Cup, which is set to run from Sunday until December 18.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets Thai King, Prime Minister on APEC sidelines
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets South Korea’s President in official visit to Seoul
FIFA boss Infantino blasts double standard behind World Cup critics
-
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets Thai King, Prime Minister on APEC sidelinesSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday met with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, the Saudi Press Agency ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets France’s Macron, Asia leaders in BangkokSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met with country leaders on Friday, including France’s President Emmanuel Macron ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Thailand for ‘historic’ visitSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Thailand on Friday – the first such visit by the Saudi leadership in ... Saudi Arabia