Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in Qatar to attend FIFA World Cup opening

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony later on Sunday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Crown Prince was invited by the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Mohammed bin Salam’s delegation included several of the Kingdom’s ministers and high-level officials including the foreign affairs, energy and interior ministers, among others.

Saudi Arabia is among the 32 countries which qualified to compete in the World Cup, which is set to run from Sunday until December 18.

