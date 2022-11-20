Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
File photo of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visiting Qatar's World Cup stadium. (Twitter)
File photo of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visiting Qatar's World Cup stadium. (Twitter)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in Qatar to attend FIFA World Cup opening

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony later on Sunday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Crown Prince was invited by the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

File photo of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visiting Qatar's World Cup stadium. (Twitter)
File photo of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visiting Qatar's World Cup stadium. (Twitter)

Mohammed bin Salam’s delegation included several of the Kingdom’s ministers and high-level officials including the foreign affairs, energy and interior ministers, among others.

Saudi Arabia is among the 32 countries which qualified to compete in the World Cup, which is set to run from Sunday until December 18.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets Thai King, Prime Minister on APEC sidelines

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets South Korea’s President in official visit to Seoul

FIFA boss Infantino blasts double standard behind World Cup critics

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size