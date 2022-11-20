Saudi Crown Prince receives honorary doctorate for sustainable development efforts

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received an honorary doctorate degree from Thailand’s Kasetsart University in land knowledge for sustainable development, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.



The Crown Prince, who was on a visit to Thailand, received the degree during a ceremony that was held at his residence in Bangkok.

HRH the Crown Prince receives an honorary doctorate from Kasetsart University in #Thailand in the field of Land Knowledge for Sustainable Development, HRH the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the efforts made in the field of environment. pic.twitter.com/iRq4xB6E9l — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) November 19, 2022





The ceremony was attended by several high-ranking Saudi officials and by Kasetsart University President Dr. Krissanapong Kiratikara, who “expressed his thanks and appreciation to HRH the Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s initiatives and practical solutions in the environment and support for sustainable development goals,” SPA reported.



For his part, the Crown Prince “reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the efforts made to confront climate challenges and promote sustainable development goals.”





Earlier this month, the Crown Prince announced that the Kingdom will commit $2.5 billion for the Middle East Green Initiative over the next 10 years. The announcement came during the Middle East Green Initiative summit that was co-chaired by the Crown Prince and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the COP27 UN climate conference.





The Kingdom also held the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum on the sidelines of the UN conference in Egypt, during which the Kingdom’s new projects were announced and climate actions plans unveiled.



