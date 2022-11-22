King Salman directs that Wednesday be a holiday for all employees, students

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directed that Wednesday be a holiday for all employees and all students, following the Kingdom’s national team winning a match against Argentina in the World Cup, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

King Salman approved a suggestion made by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the national team’s victory over Argentina with a holiday.

Advertisement

The celebratory holiday is for employees in all sectors both public and private and applies to students in all educational levels.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina with 2-1 win the World Cup in Qatar.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia defeats Argentina in stunning World Cup upset