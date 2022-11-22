Riyadh’s multicultural Boulevard World unveiled in massive ceremony

The multicultural Boulevard World, one of the most anticipated Riyadh Season zones, opened its doors on Monday evening, taking visitors on a trip around 10 countries and offering them different sources of entertainment.



The opening ceremony, which was attended by General Entertainment Authority (GEA) chairman Turki al-Shikh, comprised of a huge fireworks display, performances from each of the countries featured in the zone reflecting their cultures and traditions, and a performance by Lebanese female dance troupe Mayyas.





The newly established zone is one of this year’s Riyadh Season’s 15 zones that have been launched gradually since October. The 15 zones include the Boulevard Riyadh City, Sky Riyadh, Winter Wonderland, Via Riyadh and Riyadh Zoo.





The multicultural zone offers visitors a full experience to move from a country to another. India’s section in Boulevard World, for example has a replica of the Taj Mahal, while in Italy’s visitors can enjoy Venice-like vibes.



Other countries featured include the USA, France, Greece, China, Spain, Japan, Morocco and Mexico.

بدعم من مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو سيدي ولي العهد عراب الرؤية … اليوم #افتتاح_بوليفارد_وورلد أكبر منطقة في #موسم_الرياض بأكثر من ١٢٠ تجربة و ١٠مناطق … زون تم انجازه في ٨٢ يوم 💪🏼❤️🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/UMfkxj4wTR — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) November 21, 2022





Boulevard World will also include the biggest artificial lake in the world, a combat field area, a village for superheroes, the largest sphere in the world, and a cable car ride that visitors can use to move between the zone and the nearby Boulevard Riyadh City, al-Shikh had earlier announced.



