Saudi, Argentinian football fans share wholesome moment before World Cup match

Saudi and Argentinian fans shared a wholesome moment together before their countries’ teams went head-to-head, with supporters from the Kingdom teaching their rivals how to properly wear the traditional ghutra.

In a video shared on Twitter, fans who had gathered outside the Lusail Stadium were seen helping supporters from the opposing team don the traditional headdress commonly worn by men in the Gulf country.

Watch: #Saudi and Argentinian fans share a wholesome moment together before their countries’ teams went head-to-head in the #WorldCup, with supporters from the Kingdom teaching their rivals how to properly wear the traditional ghutra.https://t.co/KBpb0DAaWt pic.twitter.com/yfYT2PXilK — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 22, 2022

Later in the day, Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in a shocking match that was celebrated widely across the region.

This World Cup is only the Kingdom’s sixth appearance in the global tournament, while the Argentinian team is playing for the 18th time.

The two teams are playing in Group C and will also be playing against Poland and Mexico.

