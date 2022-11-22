Theme
A man takes photos near a house that got destroyed in the earthquake, in Cugenang, Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 22, 2022. REUTERS
A man takes photos near a house that got destroyed in the earthquake, in Cugenang, Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 22, 2022. (Reuters)

Saudi, Gulf leaders send condolences to Indonesian president following deadly quake

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent their condolences to the Indonesian President, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday, following an earthquake on Java island that killed at least 46.

In a letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo the Crown Prince, who is also prime minister, “expressed his warmest condolence and sincere sympathy” to the families of the deceased, SPA reported.

Monday’s quake struck on land in Cianjur, about 75 kilometers southeast of the capital Jakarta, and at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG) said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

In a statement, the national disaster agency said several homes and an Islamic boarding school in the area had been damaged, as officials continued to assess the full extent of the damage.

The quake also injured 700 people, a local official from the town worst hit by the tremor told local media on Monday.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent a message of condolences to the Indonesia president.

