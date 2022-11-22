Saudi football fans brace themselves for Green Falcons first World Cup match in Qatar

Saudi football fans are getting ready to watch their national team play its first game in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday afternoon with the Green Falcons having concluded preparations for the game.



The Saudi national team, which is playing in Group C, will play against Argentina at 1 p.m. local time at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, marking its first game in the Group Stage.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The players are expected to play two other games against teams in their group, facing Poland and Mexico.



“We enjoyed a good preparation period and all the players benefited from it. We look forward to presenting an honorable performance for Saudi Arabia,” coach Herve Renard told a news conference in Doha. The national team concluded on Monday its preparation for the Argentina game, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



“We did not come to Doha to enjoy the city,” Renard said.





In the Saudi capital Riyadh, the skyscrapers have been lit in green in support of the team and billboards have been featuring ads with encouragements for the players.



Fans are getting ready to enjoy the different fan festivals in the city including the Mrsool Park, the Groves zone and the Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.





Mohammed Moslem al-Juhani, who is heading to Qatar to watch the game, told Al-Arabiya English that he was “very excited for the game and for the World Cup atmosphere.”



“The spirits are high,” al-Juhani said. “The most important thing is for the team to play a good game since it's their first at the World Cup.”



With Reuters



Read more:



Crown Prince instructs Saudi ministries, entities to support World Cup host Qatar



World Cup Qatar 2022: Saudi, UAE football fans ‘beyond excited’ as tournament arrives



‘I feel very good,’ says Messi ahead of probable last World Cup