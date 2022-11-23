Football fans react as Saudi Arabia beats Argentina in historic World Cup match
Football fans took to social media to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s historic 2-1 win against Argentina in their World Cup match on Tuesday.
Videos circulating online showed fans singing, dancing, and clapping as commentators announced the end of the game.
Watch: Viral videos show football fans celebrating as #SaudiArabia wins against #Argentina during the historic #WorldCup match.https://t.co/6N1OmKvi4X pic.twitter.com/jOXmzHSSjq— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 23, 2022
In one widely shared video, a group of young men who were watching the game from their home were unable to contain their excitement and instantly erupted in cheers. One eager fan then proceeded to take the door off its frame.
Outside the Lusail Stadium in Doha – where the match was held – Saudi supporters also celebrated the win by dancing and singing along to famous pop songs.
The jubilations were just as lively across Saudi Arabia, where citizens and residents alike took to the streets of the Kingdom to commemorate the occasion.
Many were seen carrying the Saudi flag as they drove down the streets of Taif and Jeddah after the match.
As a show of support, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directed that Wednesday be a holiday for all public and private sector employees and all students.
