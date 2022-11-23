Saudi footballer Yasser al-Shahrani assures fans after painful World Cup injury

Saudi Arabian footballer Yasser al-Shahrani assured fans he was recovering well after sustaining a painful injury during the Kingdom’s match against Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

Speaking from a hospital bed where he was being treated, the football player said: “I wanted to assure you that I am okay. Pray for me. And congratulations to our Saudi fans on the win. You deserve it.”

Watch: #Saudi footballer Yasser al-Shahrani assures fans he is recovering well after sustaining a painful injury during the Kingdom’s match against #Argentina at the #WorldCup.https://t.co/gUMX3Uwneb pic.twitter.com/l5N59FEV1y — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 23, 2022

Al-Shahrani collided with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais, resulting in a fractured jaw, broken facial bones and internal bleeding, according to local media reports.

The defender was carried off the field in a stretcher and transported to a hospital in the Hamad Medical City in Doha.

In a statement, the Saudi National Team said al-Shahrani’s condition was stable and is currently under observation.

Saudi Arabia made a historic 2-1 win over Argentina on Tuesday, ending the South American giants’ 36-match unbeaten record at the Lusail Stadium.

