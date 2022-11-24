Over 2.2 million Zamzam water bottles distributed at Prophet’s Mosque since July 30

More than 2.2 million bottles of Zamzam water were distributed at the Prophet’s Holy Mosque in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter of the Hijri year (which began on July 30), the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

During this time, over 15,000 tons of Zamzam water was received, and the total amount of consumed water reached 13,128 tons, according to statistics by the Agency of the General Presidency of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque.

The agency regularly tests filling points and takes random samples to ensure the safety of the water.

Drinking Zamzam water is something that pilgrims are keen on doing while performing their Hajj rituals.

Located around 20 meters away from the Kaaba, the Zamzam well is a famous destination for pilgrims who visit it to drink from the holy water. It is believed to be the oldest well on earth, as water has been flowing through it for 5,000 years.

The holy well pumps up to 18.5 liters per second and is only 30 meters deep.

