Saudi Arabia to invest $702 mln in island tourism project

Saudi Arabia will invest $702.6 million (2.64 billion riyals) in its Tarout Island in the Arabian Gulf, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

Development of the 32 sq kilometer island inhabited by 120,000 will focus on its tourism, heritage and environmental advantages, SPA said.

