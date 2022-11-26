Saudi Arabia, Morocco firm up tourism cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Morocco on Friday signed an agreement to “coordinate efforts to achieve sustainable development” in the countries’ tourism industries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 117th session of the Executive Council meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, to further develop cooperation on tourism between the countries.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed al-Khateeb, and his Moroccan counterpart Fatima-Zahra Ammor.

“The issue of sustainability occupies an important place in Saudi tourism ambitions, so cooperation with partners who have a similar vision, like Morocco, helps to strengthen the sector in our region,” al-Khateeb said.

The MOU will provide more tourism investment opportunities in both countries, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia is currently one of Morocco’s largest trading partners in the Arab world, and in 2020 the Kingdom supplied $26.6 million in the form of investments in the real estate, tourism, and agricultural sectors in Morocco, according to the SPA report.

