Green Falcons captain will not play in remainder of World Cup due to injury: Team
Saudi Arabia’s national team captain Salman al-Faraj’s World Cup participation has come to an end after sustaining injuries, the team officially declared on Sunday.
Coach Herve Renard gave al-Faraj the permission to leave the team’s training camp in Qatar “following the medical team’s assessment that he will no longer be to fit for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign,” according to a statement on the team’s Twitter account.
Al-Faraj “will now undergo a full recovery program,” the statement added.
National team head coach permits Salman Al Faraj to leave the training camp to recover from his injury ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7yG1ProTIl— Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) November 27, 2022
Al-Faraj’s first game was last week against Argentina and his run in the match had ended with an injury that forced him to leave the game. Also during that game, player Yasser al-Shahrani sustained serious injuries that required him to undergo surgery.
The team later announced that Al-Faraj had sustained an injury in his shinbone. He was also carrying a recent shoulder injury.
Saudi Arabia has so far played against Argentina and Poland, winning against the former and losing against the latter. The team’s next game is on Wednesday against Mexico.
