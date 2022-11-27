Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal encouraging Saudi national team player Abdulelah al-Malki, whose defensive mistake allowed Poland to score another goal, November 26, 2022. (Screengrab)
Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal encouraging Saudi national team player Abdulelah al-Malki, whose defensive mistake allowed Poland to score another goal, November 26, 2022. (Screengrab)

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister rallies behind team player after World Cup miss

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal had some words of encouragement for Saudi national team player Abdulelah al-Malki, who made a defensive mistake during Saturday’s World Cup game against Poland, allowing the opponent team to score a goal.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a video circulated on social media, Prince Abdulaziz was seen in the locker room consoling al-Malki and reportedly telling him to hold his head high after he lost possession of the ball in front of the penalty box, allowing Poland’s Robert Lewandowski to score a second goal for the Polish team.



In the video, al-Malki appeared to be emotional as the sports minister was talking to him.

Saudi Arabia was playing against Poland on Saturday, in what was their second game in the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia’s coach, Herve Renard, also supported al-Maliki following the events at the game, saying that mistakes do happen at times during matches.

The Green Falcons’ loss came after a stunning win against Argentina last week. The Saudi national team is expected to face Mexico for its next match on Wednesday.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia versus Poland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Here is how it happened

Herve Renard: ‘Proud of players’ as no one imagined Saudi could play at this level

In pictures: Sea of Green Falcons’ fans fills Qatar’s Education City Stadium

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size