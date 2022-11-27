Saudi’s Al Nassr football club ready to present Ronaldo with three-year deal: Report

Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr football club is reportedly ready to present Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo with a three-year deal after the World Cup ends, CBS Sports reported citing sources close to the club.



According to the sources, Al Nassr’s interest in making things work out is “stronger than ever.”



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



CBS Sports added that the offer is worth $75 million a year.



“Due to contact being initiated over the summer, it is believed talks are relatively advanced but awaiting Ronaldo’s final decision. Should he choose to accept the offer, sources tell CBS Sports a deal would not take long to finalize,” the media outlet reported.



It also noted that Al Nassr’s offer is “understood to be the only formal contract offered to the Portugal international, whose future is expected to remain unresolved until after the World Cup.”



Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United last week and is now a free agent and able to sign with any club. The move came after he conducted an explosive interview, saying that he felt “betrayed” by the club while also criticizing younger players.



Read more:



Manchester United owners consider selling football club



Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with goal as Portugal edge Ghana 3-2



Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’

Advertisement