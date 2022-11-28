Crown Prince launches masterplan for the King Salman International Airport

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched on Monday the masterplan for the King Salman International Airport in Riyadh, which is expected to be one of the world’s largest airports, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The airport is expected to contribute $7.18 billion (27 billion riyals) annually to the non-oil GDP and is expected to create 103,000 jobs. The King Salman International Airport also aims to accommodate up to 120 million travelers by 2030, 185 million travelers by 2050 and looks at a capacity to process 3.5 million tons of cargo by 2050, SPA added.



The airport masterplan is in line with the vision to make Riyadh among the world’s top 10 economies as well as to keep up with the growth in the capital’s population that is targeted to range between 15 million and 20 million people by 2030.

Introducing King Salman International Airport.



The airport will also boost Riyadh’s position as global logistics hub and will boost transport, trade and tourism.



