Saudi Arabia’s interior minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz held official talks with his Egyptian counterpart General Mahmoud Tawfiq. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s interior minister meets with Egyptian counterpart for official talks

Saudi Arabia’s interior minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz held official talks with his Egyptian counterpart General Mahmoud Tawfiq, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported late Sunday.

The ministers witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the field of combatting crime.

The talks were attended by several high-level officials from both sides.

Prince Abdulaziz hailed the security cooperation between the two ministries and discussed with Tawfiq ways to further enhance it.

The Egyptian minister arrived in the Kingdom’s capital city Riyadh on Sunday. He was greeted by Prince Abdulaziz at the King Khalid International Airport.

