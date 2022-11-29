Saudi Arabia extends term for deposit to Egypt’s central bank
Saudi Arabia has extended the term for a $5 billion deposit it had made to Egypt’s central bank, the Saudi Press Agency said on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion in Egypt’s central bank in March as the Egyptian economy faces new economic pressures as a result of the war in Ukraine.
On March 21, Egypt devalued its currency by around 14 percent after investors had pulled billions of dollars out of Egyptian treasury markets.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise sightly with IMF financing on way
Egypt reveals $16 billion funding gap that IMF deal can help fix
Egypt’s currency slides 13.5 percent to a record low against the dollar
-
Egypt’s currency flexibility still in doubt after huge selloffEgypt’s newly flexible currency is still too tame for a market that’s bracing for more disruption ahead.Although Egypt has allowed the pound to slide ... Banking & Finance
-
Saudi Arabia’s interior minister meets with Egyptian counterpart for official talksSaudi Arabia’s interior minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz held official talks with his Egyptian counterpart General Mahmoud ... Saudi Arabia
-
Egypt signs eight framework agreements for hydrogen projects: ReportEgypt has signed eight framework agreements for the development of low carbon hydrogen projects, Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker said on ... Middle East