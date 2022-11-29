Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Egyptians walk in front of the Egyptian Central Bank in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 3, 2016. (AP)
Egyptians walk in front of the Egyptian Central Bank in Cairo, Egypt. (File photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia extends term for deposit to Egypt’s central bank

Reuters, Cairo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia has extended the term for a $5 billion deposit it had made to Egypt’s central bank, the Saudi Press Agency said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion in Egypt’s central bank in March as the Egyptian economy faces new economic pressures as a result of the war in Ukraine.

On March 21, Egypt devalued its currency by around 14 percent after investors had pulled billions of dollars out of Egyptian treasury markets.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise sightly with IMF financing on way

Egypt reveals $16 billion funding gap that IMF deal can help fix

Egypt’s currency slides 13.5 percent to a record low against the dollar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size