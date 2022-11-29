Saudi Arabia’s ‘loudest week’ kicks off in Riyadh with XP Music Futures conference

Saudi Arabia’s “loudest week” kicked off on Monday with the launch of the second edition of the XP Music Futures music conference in Riyadh ahead of the highly anticipated SOUNDSTORM festival.

The three-day and night event – running until November 30 – will bring together 194 speakers to discuss the key factors that can propel the region’s music industry forward.

Held at Riyadh’s JAX District, XP Music Futures includes panels, workshops, networking sessions, live performances, retail experiences, and more.

Among the attendees are Destiny’s Child manager and Beyonce’s father Matthew Knowles, global superstars DJ Hardwell and David Guetta, the Kingdom’s first female DJ Cosmicat, and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna.

“The Middle East and North Africa is the fastest growing music region in the world, with Saudi Arabia playing an increasingly prominent and vital role in this rise. XP Music Futures is a platform that nourishes and enhances the burgeoning musical and creative scene across the Kingdom, bringing together the creators and talent makers who play an integral role in ensuring our industry thrives and evolves,” said Nada al-Helabi, XP Program Director at MDLBEAST.

By day, XP Music Futures will pave a roadmap for the future of the Middle East's music industry through a variety of sessions, from how NFTS can be a catalyst for a more equitable music industry to how Saudi musicians and artists can utilize social media to reach a global audience.

There are 76 sessions across the three days of XP Music Futures – a 46 percent increase from the 2021 inaugural edition.

Each session is held under one of four integral themes: Talent, Impact, Scene, and in the newest edition, Innovation.

By night, XP Music Futures provides attendees with an exclusive peek into Saudi Arabia’s rising underground music scene and the opportunity to see some of the best regional brands, artists, and performers entertain crowds on seven different stages around the venue.

The music conference is organized by music entertainment company MDLBEAST, which was established following the success of its flagship festival SOUNDSTORM in 2019 and is aimed at fostering talent, building the regional music scene, and advancing the creative economy.

