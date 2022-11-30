Saudi Arabia: Families of martyrs to attend FIFA World Cup match against Mexico

Saudi Arabia’s ministries of interior and sports have completed procedures to enable several family members of martyrs affiliated with Saudi’s security forces to attend the Kingdom’s World Cup football match against Mexico on Wednesday in Qatar.

“This comes within the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the Ministry of Sports, to get the dreams of families of the martyrs and the injured of attending local and international events and activities achieved,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia will face off Mexico at 11 pm GST on Wednesday, in its final Group C match.

The Kingdom’s national team has so far played against Argentina and Poland, winning a stunning victory against the former and losing against the latter.

Mexico has reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups, tied for the longest current streak with Brazil.

But in Qatar, Mexico now sits at the bottom of Group C ahead of its match against the Green Falcons at the Lusail stadium.

