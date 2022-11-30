Theme
A vehicle drives through a flooded street following heavy rain, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, November 24, 2022. (File photo: SPA)
A vehicle drives through a flooded street following heavy rain, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, November 24, 2022. (File photo: SPA)

Saudi Arabia weather office issues warning as torrential rains to hit Jeddah again

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English
Saudi Arabia’s National Center of Meteorology issued a warning for moderate to heavy rains across the entire governorate of Jeddah on Wednesday.

The weather warning also alerted that the downpour will be accompanied by hail, torrential rains, surface winds, and lack of visibility, affecting the entire governorate, including its highways and open areas.

The weather office said that the rainy conditions are expected to continue until Thursday morning.

The civil defense directorate of the Mecca region urged caution, urging residents to be careful and avoid approaching floods and swamps during the heavy thundershowers and to stay away from flooded areas.

Torrential downpours also struck Jeddah last Thursday, causing devastating floods that killed two people.

It was the highest-ever recorded rainfall in the coastal Saudi city.

The rain on Thursday lasted for about eight hours – from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – and amounted to 179.7 millimeter of water, according to the center’s monitoring stations.

The highest level of rainfall in Jeddah was previously recorded in 2009, when NCM recorded 111mm of rain.

