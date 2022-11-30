World Cup 2022 Qatar: Saudi football fans have high hopes of win in Mexico face-off

Despite the Saudi national team’s recent defeat against Poland in the World Cup, Saudi football fans have exuberant spirits and high hopes ahead of Wednesday’s game against Mexico.



The match is Saudi’s final game in Group C after facing Argentina and Poland last week. The match game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will take place at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium at 10 pm local time.



The team won a stunning victory against Argentina before losing their face-off against Poland on Saturday, making the match against Mexico a critical fixture to determine whether the team will progress to the World Cup’s round 16.



“We are very excited for the game and hopefully we will win, and we qualify for the tournament’s round 16,” 26-year-old Abdullah Judah told Al Arabiya English. “We played correctly on Saturday, but luck was not on our side. We have been excited for [today’s] match since Saturday and [we hope] to celebrate the win.”



The Green Falcons on Tuesday concluded their preparations for the match, as it was revealed some players won’t be playing in Saudi’s last match of the group stage.



Coach Herve Renard told a news conference on Tuesday that team captain Salman al-Faraj, Mohammed Al-Burayk and Yasser al-Shahrani will miss the game due to injuries while Abdulelah al-Malki is suspended.



“We will miss the efforts of four important players, but as I said before, I have a squad of 26 players, and we have to deal with the matter and fight to qualify tomorrow,” Renard said.



For football fan Bassam Alsulami the team’s performance so far in the tournament made it garner international attention especially after its stunning win against Argentina.



“Our spirits are high. The team’s performance has been honorable with its high potential and skills and I expect a win against Mexico,” the 27-year-old Alsulami said. “We are very proud of the team.”



Abdulrahman Hamed Alibrahimi seconded this opinion.



“We lost [the match] …but we gained the team’s powerful performance,” 27-year-old Alibrahimi said referring to the match against Poland. “I am confident of the Saudi team’s win against Mexico.”

