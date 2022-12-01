In photos: Magical setting enthralls fans at MDL Beast Soundstorm 2022 music festival

As Saudi Arabia hosts its largest, loudest concert, Al Arabiya English captures the magnitude of the mega-event through a lens.

This year, 200 artists will perform at seven stages spread across a Tomorrowland-like landscape taking over 5,533,985 square meters in the desert.

Advertisement

Concert goers will have access to over 100 food and beverage vendors as the rave surges through three days in Riyadh.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

MDL Beast Soundstorm 2022: Fans descend on Riyadh to witness ‘loudest’ music festival

Video: DJ Khaled welcomed to Saudi Arabia with traditional dance ahead of concert