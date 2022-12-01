In photos: Magical setting enthralls fans at MDL Beast Soundstorm 2022 music festival

As Saudi Arabia hosts its largest, loudest concert, Al Arabiya English captures the magnitude of the mega-event through a lens.
This year, 200 artists will perform at seven stages spread across a Tomorrowland-like landscape taking over 5,533,985 square meters in the desert.
Concert goers will have access to over 100 food and beverage vendors as the rave surges through three days in Riyadh.
Photo from a raised platform shows the main stage at the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo shows attendees dancing within an audio-visual rig called the Polygon at the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
A robotic costumed individual walks on a raised platform at the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a concert stage at the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a general view of the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a general view of the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a general view of the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo shows a person floating on a balloon at the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a general view of the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a general view of the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a general view of the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a view of the Dance tent at the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a view of the Dance tent at the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo shows a view of the raised platform at the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a view of the Dance tent at the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a view of the audio-visual experience Polygon at the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a view of the Underground concert areas at the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
Photo from a raised platform shows a general view of the MDL Beast Soundstorm event in Riyadh. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)
