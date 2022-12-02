Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince congratulate UAE president on 51st National Day

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his country’s 51st National Day, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

On Friday, the UAE marked its 51st National Day; an annual nation-wide spectacle to mark the unification of the seven emirates.

It was on December 2, 1971, that the rulers of Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah and Umm al-Quwain agreed to unite their emirates into one country, under the guidance of the UAE’s founding father and first president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Ras al-Khaimah decided to join the union later in February 1972, becoming the seventh emirate.

