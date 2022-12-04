Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Afghan security personnel stand guard in front of the Pakistan embassy in Kabul on May 10, 2016. (AFP)
Afghan security personnel stand guard in front of the Pakistan embassy in Kabul on May 10, 2016. (AFP)
Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia condemns ISIS attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on the Pakistani embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul, and the failed assassination attempt against its Charge d’affaires.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for Pakistan, expressing its solidarity with the Pakistani people, according to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

ISIS on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack, which Islamabad decried as an “assassination attempt” against its ambassador.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded an investigation into the attack which took place on Friday and injured a security guard who was on the premises.

Read more:

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan envoy in Kabul

Afghan capital hit by attacks near former PM Hekmatyar's office, Pakistan embassy

At least 16 people killed, 24 injured in North Afghanistan blast

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size