Saudi Arabia condemns ISIS attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on the Pakistani embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul, and the failed assassination attempt against its Charge d’affaires.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The ministry reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for Pakistan, expressing its solidarity with the Pakistani people, according to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
ISIS on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack, which Islamabad decried as an “assassination attempt” against its ambassador.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded an investigation into the attack which took place on Friday and injured a security guard who was on the premises.
Read more:
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan envoy in Kabul
Afghan capital hit by attacks near former PM Hekmatyar's office, Pakistan embassy
At least 16 people killed, 24 injured in North Afghanistan blast
-
Afghan capital hit by attacks near former PM Hekmatyar's office, Pakistan embassyOne person was killed on Friday in a suicide bomb attack near the Kabul office of the Hezb-e-Islami party, former Afghan Prime Minister Gulbuddin ... World News
-
At least 16 people killed, 24 injured in North Afghanistan blastAt least 16 people were killed and 24 others wounded Wednesday by a blast at a madrassa in Afghanistan’s northern city of Aybak, a doctor at a local ... World News
-
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan envoy in KabulISIS claimed responsibility Saturday for an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul, which Islamabad decried as an “assassination attempt.”A security ... World News