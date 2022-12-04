Saudi Arabia condemns ISIS attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on the Pakistani embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul, and the failed assassination attempt against its Charge d’affaires.

The ministry reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for Pakistan, expressing its solidarity with the Pakistani people, according to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

ISIS on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack, which Islamabad decried as an “assassination attempt” against its ambassador.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded an investigation into the attack which took place on Friday and injured a security guard who was on the premises.

