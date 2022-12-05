Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince reveals NEOM’s first luxury island Sindalah

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed on Monday the development of NEOM’s new destination island Sindalah, in another move reflecting the growth of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector.



Sindalah, which is one of a group of islands that will be developed in NEOM, is the first luxury island destination, spanning across 840,000 square meters.



As a main gateway to the Red Sea, Sindalah Island is expected to welcome visitors starting early 2024, allowing guests to enjoy a wide range of luxurious services, offerings, nautical and natural experiences.



It is anticipated that the project will help create 3,500 jobs for the tourism sector and hospitality and leisure services.





“This is another significant moment for NEOM and a major step in the Kingdom realizing its tourism ambitions under Vision 2030,” the Crown Prince said about the project in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). “Sindalah will be NEOM’s first luxury island and yacht club destination in the Red Sea, providing a scenic gateway to the Red Sea that will become the region’s most exciting and attractive tourism location.”



Sindalah Island is aiming to reshape the international yachting scene into a glamours and luxurious one, where it will feature a prestigious 86-berth marina, which will become an ideal destination for accommodating luxury vessels, while offshore buoys will house superyachts.



It will also provide guests with various accommodation options, ranging from 413 ultra-premium hotel rooms to 333 top-end serviced apartments.



“A luxe beach club, glamorous yacht club, and 38 unique culinary offerings will provide an incomparable experience in the Red Sea,” the statement added.





NEOM, the statement said, is developing the island to become a premium destination surrounded by a stunning and diverse marine environment which has one of the world’s most beautiful coral reserves.



In addition to this, Sindalah is also looking to become a popular golfing destination by offering enthusiasts the opportunity to experience a world-class 5,920 meters par 70 course.



“It will be a destination where travelers can experience the true beauty of NEOM and Saudi Arabia, above and below the water, making Sindalah the future of luxury travel,” the Crown Prince said



