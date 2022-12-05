Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission registers 67 new archaeological sites

Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission announced the registration of 67 new archaeological sites at the National Archaeological Register (NAR), bringing the total number of documented historical sites across the Kingdom to 8,531.

The new sites included 15 that were registered in the Northern Borders Region, 13 in Tabuk, 10 in Hail, nine in al-Jawf, five in al-Qassim, four each in Riyadh and Asir, three each in al-Madinah and al-Baha, and one in Mecca, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Heritage Commission aims to explore and officially record archaeological and historical sites across the Kingdom in the NAR and drop them on digital maps so they can easily manage, protect, and preserve them.

The commission also as builds a spatial database of registered archaeological sites and document the work that is carried out within the historical sites, as well as archive documents and photographs of those places.

Citizens can also apply to register archaeological sites through the “Balagh” platform, the commission said, adding that the public has played a key role by cooperations with its offices and branches in various region to allow officials to have access and register these sites.

