Chinese President Xi will visit Saudi Arabia at invitation of King Salman: SPA

Chinese President Xi Jinping will embark on an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday at the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.



Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia will run until December 9 during which a Saudi-Chinese summit headed by Saudi King Salman and the Chinese president, with the participation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be held.



The agenda will also include a Gulf-Chinese summit for cooperation and development and the Riyadh Arab-Chinese summit for cooperation and development where both will reflect on the “special ties that connect the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Arab countries with China,” SPA said.



