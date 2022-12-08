Saudi Arabia, China sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and China’s President Xi Jinping signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries on Thursday during Xi’s visit to the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The agreement was signed at al-Yamamah Palace in the capital Riyadh following a meeting between King Salman and Xi.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the Kingdom’s Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and means to strengthen them toward serving the interests of the two countries and their people.

Xi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

The visit saw the two countries sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding including on hydrogen energy and encouragement of direct investment.

In addition to the summit held between the two countries, two other summits, the China-Gulf summit and the China-Arab summit, will also be held with leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Arab states.



