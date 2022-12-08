Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince: Meeting with Xi embodies depth of strategic partnership

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince told China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday that their meeting in Riyadh “embodied the depth of strategic partnership” between the two countries, Al Arabiya reported.

“We seek to push this partnership to higher levels,” the Crown Prince also said, adding that this partnership contributes to maintaining international peace and security.

Xi arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he met with the Kingdom’s Crown Prince al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh and discussed joint bilateral efforts to strengthen cooperation in various fields as well as regional and international developments.

The visit saw the two countries sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding in various fields including green energy, green hydrogen, photovoltaic energy, information technology and cloud services.

