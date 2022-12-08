Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince: Meeting with Xi embodies depth of strategic partnership
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince told China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday that their meeting in Riyadh “embodied the depth of strategic partnership” between the two countries, Al Arabiya reported.
“We seek to push this partnership to higher levels,” the Crown Prince also said, adding that this partnership contributes to maintaining international peace and security.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Xi arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit on Wednesday.
On Thursday, he met with the Kingdom’s Crown Prince al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh and discussed joint bilateral efforts to strengthen cooperation in various fields as well as regional and international developments.
The visit saw the two countries sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding in various fields including green energy, green hydrogen, photovoltaic energy, information technology and cloud services.
Read more:
Saudi and China sign 34 investment agreements during Xi’s visit
Saudi Arabia, China sign agreements on hydrogen energy, direct investment
Saudi Arabia, China sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement
-
Saudi Arabia will remain reliable energy partner for China: Energy ministerSaudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday, during a visit by the Chinese leader to the Kingdom, that Saudi Arabia ... Energy
-
China, Saudi Arabia assure $13 billion funding to Pakistan: ReportChina and Saudi Arabia have assured $13 billion in funding to Pakistan as the cash-strapped nation grapples with the aftermath of catastrophic floods, ... World News
-
Leaders, delegates arrive in Riyadh for Gulf, Arab summits with ChinaArab Leaders arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to participate in the China-Gulf and China-Arab summits, Al Arabiya reported.Kuwait’s Crown Prince ... Saudi Arabia