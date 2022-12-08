Saudi Arabia, China sign agreements on hydrogen energy, direct investment
Saudi Arabia and China have signed several memorandums of understanding including on hydrogen energy and encouragement of direct investment, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.
The MoUs were signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s official visit to the Kingdom.
