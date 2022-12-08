Theme
This handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping during a ceremony in the capital Riyadh, on December 8, 2022. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia, China sign agreements on hydrogen energy, direct investment

Saudi Arabia and China have signed several memorandums of understanding including on hydrogen energy and encouragement of direct investment, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The MoUs were signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s official visit to the Kingdom.

Leaders, delegates arrive in Riyadh for Gulf, Arab summits with China

