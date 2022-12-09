Saudi Crown Prince: Arab states look forward to new phase of partnership with China

Arab countries seek to improve cooperation with China and look forward to a new phase of partnership, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Friday at the China-Arab summit.

“The Kingdom is working on enhancing cooperation [with China] to serve international stability,” the Crown Prince said at the summit which brought together Arab leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping who is on a three-day official visit to the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Xi said the summit “will lead to a brighter future,” adding that China seeks “comprehensive cooperation” with Arab states to serve Chinese-Arab mutual interests.

The president also voiced the importance of maintaining the region’s stability, adding that China supports Arab efforts to reach “political solutions” to urgent matters in the region.

Xi also said that Islamophobia and extremism must be confronted, adding that “terrorism” must not be associated with a specific religion or race.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Xi said the “historical injustice” which the Palestinian people have endured “must not go on,” adding that China supports the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.



