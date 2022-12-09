Saudi Crown Prince: China-Gulf summit establishes historic, new phase of cooperation

The China-Gulf summit kicked off in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on Friday in the presence of Gulf leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The meeting “reflects a mutual desire to enhance Chinese-Gulf cooperation,” Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during his address, adding that the summit “establishes a historic new phase of Chinese-Gulf cooperation.”



He added that there have been discussions to establish a Chinese-Gulf free trade zone.

Xi, during his address, said that Gulf countries and China could achieve industrial and economic integration, complemented by the establishment of a Chinese investment council with Gulf countries.

The Chinese president also said there are concerted efforts with Gulf countries to activate payment systems in local currencies.

Ahead of the summit, Xi held bilateral talks with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Sabah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani, Sudanese leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.



A third summit, a China-Arab summit, will be held later on Friday.

